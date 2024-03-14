Conservative Party of B.C. announces Kamloops-area candidates for upcoming provincial election

Photo: Contributed Ward Stamer and Dennis Giesbrecht will run in the provincial election for the BC Conservatives.

The Conservative Party of B.C. has announced its candidates for the new Kamloops-area ridings in the upcoming Oct. 19 provincial election.

The party will run Barriere mayor Ward Stamer in Kamloops-North Thompson and Dennis Giesbrecht in Kamloops Centre.

The two candidates will hold a media availability on Friday at 10 a.m. where they will share their vision for the region, stated a press release from the B.C. Conservatives.

Stamer previously ran for the federal Conservative nomination ahead of the 2021 election, losing that bid to eventual MP Frank Caputo.

Giesbrecht ran for the provincial Conservative party in the former Kamloops-North Thompson riding in the 2020 provincial election, losing to BC United MLA Peter Milobar. He also ran for city council in 2022 and failed to be elected, placing outside the top eight in the 11th spot.