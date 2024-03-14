Multi-day road closure in Cache Creek due to ongoing utility work

Photo: Voyent Alert Cache Creek residents can use Parke Road to access the village from Highway 97 while Stage Road is closed for sewer line installation. Cache Creek residents are being asked to detour around sewer line installation work that is underway in the village west of Kamloops.

Stage Road is closed between Quartz Road and Highway 97 North due to Ministry of Transportation crews installing a sewer line, the village announced in a Voyent Alert notice.

The closure will be in place from Thursday to Saturday. The road is expected to be closed to traffic and access around the site will be restricted.

Residents are asked to use Parke Road to access the highway. Charging stations are still accessible from Highway 97 North.