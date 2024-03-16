Kamloops club to host Persian New Year celebration on TRU campus

Photo: Saeid Afzali The 2023 Persian New Year celebration

A Persian New Year celebration will be held on Thompson Rivers University's campus, and organizers say their goal is to foster a sense of belonging in the Persian community in Kamloops.

Saeid Afzali, TRU Persian Club president and event organizer, said this year will mark the second time the club has hosted the new year celebration after it was founded in 2023.

“I remember first year that I came here in 2021, I was at work when the new year happened and you kind of start to feel lonely,” Afzali said.

“I think we have around 700 to 1,000 Persians in Kamloops, so we saw this as a good opportunity to just bring them all together, have fun and also showcase our culture to non-Persian speakers.”

Afzali said the celebration will include hot food, Persian music and will include Persian traditions and readings of works by Persian poets, Hafez and Ferdowsi.

He said the event is also about teaching Persian culture and values.

“The new generation of Persians who are still very young don't have a deep understanding of Persian culture and its values. Participating in events like this can teach them about their heritage and culture,” Afzali said.

After drawing a crowd of around 200 last year, he said organizers are expecting a similar number. The event will again be open to the public.

“There are some misconceptions about our culture and things like that, so we thought it was a good opportunity to show them what the real Persian culture means.”

The event will be held on March 19 at 7 p.m. in room 190 of the House of Learning on TRU’s campus.

Afzali asked those wishing to attend to register online.