Applications open for community groups, mobile food vendors to take part in Canada Day festivities

Photo: Castanet

Community groups and food vendors are invited to apply to take part in this year’s Canada Day festivities at Riverside Park.

The City of Kamloops — in partnership with the Kamloops Arts Council and the Kamloops Multicultural Society — extended the invitation in a news release Thursday.

“Community groups and/or organizations that offer engaging, interactive and creative activities are encouraged to apply, helping to enrich the Canada Day experience for an estimated 30,000 attendees,” the statement said.

City-approved mobile food vendors are also invited to apply.

Application forms are available on the city’s website, and must be received by June 14 in order to be considered for this year’s event.

The city said artists who want to take part in Art in the Park, “a cornerstone of the Canada Day celebrations,” can apply through the Kamloops Arts Council.

“This segment of the event offers artists a platform to display and sell their works, as well as engage with the community through art,” the city said.

The city noted the Kamloops Multicultural Society organizes multicultural food vendors and will release further information later in the spring.