BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists complete week two of an eight-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Max Patel, Kristen Holliday and Dylana Kneeshaw get ready to embark on a RUNClub Boogie clinic training session on Sunday, March 3.

Join columnists Max Patel, Dylana Kneeshaw and Kristen Holliday each Friday morning over the next six weeks as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 28 in downtown Kamloops.

Embracing a challenge

As I progressed into week two of my RUNClub training, I sought to challenge myself further by joining the 10K Sweet group. Eager to push my limits and expand my running capabilities, I arrived at McDonald Park on Sunday morning, ready to tackle the distance with newfound determination.

However, as I stepped out into the brisk morning air, I quickly realized my oversight in not checking the weather forecast. The biting winds stung my skin, serving as a stark reminder of the importance of dressing appropriately for outdoor activities. With frozen fingers and a resolve to soldier on, I eagerly joined my group, eager to warm up through the exertion of running.

Once we hit the trail, the initial discomfort began to fade away, replaced by a sense of exhilaration as I found my stride alongside fellow runners. The scenic views of Kamloops' Rivers Trail provided a picturesque backdrop to our journey, offering moments of tranquillity amidst the physical exertion.

Completing the 10K felt like a significant accomplishment, a testament to both my physical endurance and mental fortitude. As we regrouped at McDonald Park for post-running stretches, I couldn't help but feel a sense of camaraderie and shared achievement among us.

Reflecting on the day's experiences, I'm reminded of the value of embracing challenges and pushing beyond comfort zones. Each step forward brings me closer to my goal, instilling a newfound sense of confidence and resilience that will carry me through the remainder of my training journey.

— Max Patel, advertising consultant, Pattison Media Kamloops

Practicing self care

Running is self care? After this past week, I get it. By week two of Boogie training, I had decided new shoes were non-negotiable, so I made the trip into Runners Sole for a proper pair of sneakers to run 10 kilometres in.

This turned out to be a timely move, because this week’s topic of discussion was centred around taking care of your feet and injury prevention. That sparked a thought about how injury prevention is really a form of self care.

Taking the time to make sure your body feels as good as it can when you’re using it for work or exercise sounds like such an automatic habit. But when life gets busy, that practice of taking care of yourself can fall off track without time and effort set aside to make it happen.

This past Sunday was chilly, and it felt early thanks to the time change, but all of the people who came out for Boogie training did so because they wanted to take care of their bodies and brains by getting in some movement. It wasn’t about training so we can run as fast as possible during Boogie the Bridge, it felt like a collective decision to take a moment to take care of ourselves and enjoy the process.

— Dylana Kneeshaw, reporter, CFJC TV

Increasing the pace

It was difficult to hear my alarm at 7 a.m. on Sunday — the first morning of daylight savings time, no less. But as I laced up my running shoes and put on layers to ready myself for a frosty morning, I found myself looking forward to getting in some movement before the city woke up.

This week, I decided to raise the difficulty level and switched to a group preparing to run a faster-paced 10K. This week, we set out from McDonald Park, making our way through the neighbourhood to Rivers Trail where we headed northwards.

Running along with the group helped me keep to a quicker pace that I was capable of sustaining, but might not be as motivated to maintain on my own, and I enjoyed the longer run intervals. RUNClub emphasizes the importance of leaving your ego behind when you train, and taking care to not do too much too soon. This was front of mind, and as I finished a full 10K distance with the group, I felt like I had pushed myself to complete a healthy challenge.

Yesterday, I took in the benefits of daylight savings as I completed one of the weekly at-home RUNClub workouts as the sun was setting after my work day. While I’m used to running alone, I found myself missing the experience of running with a group — and looking forward to Sunday morning.

— Kristen Holliday, regional editor, Castanet Kamloops