TRU's Hennelly named U Sports men's volleyball coach of the year

Photo: TRU WolfPack

Thompson Rivers University’s men’s volleyball coach has been recognized with a major honour.

Pat Hennelly has been awarded the U Sports men's volleyball coach of the year award, marking the first time a WolfPack coach has earned such national recognition.

Last week, Hennelly was also named the Canada West men's volleyball coach of the year.

"I can't think of a more deserving individual than Pat Hennelly to be recognized as the U Sports men's volleyball national coach of the year," said Curtis Atkinson, TRU's director of athletics and recreation.

"Pat's leadership was critical for us in navigating this season, and he has set the standard for caring for the whole student-athlete — emotionally, physically, academically and mentally."

The honour comes on the heels of a season mired in tragedy, after a fatal car crash on Nov. 29 claimed the life of volleyball player Owyn McInnis and left Riley Brinnen and Open Waterhouse with life-altering injuries.

Atkinson said Hennelly took on the role of much more than a coach to guide his team.

"I am thrilled that schools across the country recognized Pat for what we saw day-to-day — a coach who cares deeply about his student-athletes and who is committed to creating an environment where they can succeed,” Atkinson said.

“We are so proud of Pat and it is fitting that he has been recognized with this most deserving award."

Hennelly has coached the WolfPack since TRU made the move to the U Sports ranks in the 2005-06 season, has led TRU to the Canada West postseason 10 times and has claimed over 150 regular season wins.

He has also appeared three times at the U Sports national championship, including a third-place finish.

Hennelly has also previously coached three players to national awards, including Kevin Tillie, Brad Gunter and Colin Carson.

While the WolfPack men’s volleyball team missed the playoffs this year with a record of 11-13, they scored victories over five teams that franked in the U Sports Top 10.