Naming of new Pineview Valley school narrowed down to five choices

Photo: Station One Architects Design plans for the new Pineview Valley school last year. SD73 staff said design plans are subject to change.

After months of reviewing suggested names for a new elementary school being built in Pineview Valley, a committee has narrowed the decision down to five finalists.

The Pineview Valley School Naming Committee said it reviewed 131 submissions, as well as contributions from Indigenous rights holders, to come up with this list of five potential names — Copperhead elementary, Pineview Valley elementary, S7etqwllp (Ponderosa Pine) elementary, Sníne (Owls) elementary and Spelq'wéqs (Turtles) elementary.

Further information on the five suggested names can be found on SD73's website.

The school district said community members are invited to provide final feedback before April 2 through an online form.

The new 453-seat, K-7 elementary school to be built in Pineview Valley received $65.3 million in provincial funding in 2023.

The project is expected to begin construction in May and the school is slated to be completed by September of 2026.