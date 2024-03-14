KidSport Kamloops boosts fundraising goal to help more local kids access sports

Photo: KTW file

The chair of KidSport Kamloops says the organization has seen a spike in the number of local families seeking financial help so their children can participate in sports — a situation creating "a scary proposition" for the local non-profit.

In a presentation to Kamloops council on Tuesday, Scott Andruschak said last year, the chapter provided funding to help 321 local kids take part in sports programs — shattering its previous record of 225 grants.

“This might be our new normal, this level of kids,” Andruschak said.

“We’re already starting this year with a huge number of kids and families applying for grants, and our forecasting is that we could potentially be short $40,000 or $50,000 this year come September or October.”

Major cash shortfall for agency

KidSport Kamloops, which started about 20 years ago, is one of 42 chapters in B.C. raising funds to help alleviate financial barriers to participating in sports.

Andruschak said the local chapter supports children and families in School District 73 boundaries — from Clearwater in the north to Logan Lake in the south, and between Savona and Chase.

He said a child will typically receive an average of $400 per year in grant funding, up to a maximum of $625 per year per kid. Last year, the organization provided more than $120,000 in grants — between $40,000 and $50,000 more than the non-profit typically brings in on a yearly basis.

While a provincial government grant helped KidSport Kamloops cover the increased demand, Andruschak said the group of volunteers behind the chapter has now had to switch gears, focused on going out to the community to ask for continued support due to the number of families needing financial aid.

He said the organization is volunteer-based with minimal operating costs, so money goes directly towards helping kids and families. Funds raised locally will stay in Kamloops.

'A scary proposition'

KidSport Kamloops doesn't often turn down an application, council heard.

“If we have 100 applications coming in, we might say no to two — just because the family makes more money than we can grant for that family," Andruschak said.

"So this is kind of a scary proposition, because we've never actually had to turn around and say we're out of money — and this year is looking like there's a potential there."

He said the organization is now looking to raise between $120,000 and $125,000 per year — up from the typical $80,000 it brings in — and asked council and staff for their guidance to help KidSport reach its goal.

“That's a substantial number of kids that will not play sports if we can't meet those goals. So we're really trying to reach out to the community.”

Anyone interested in learning more about KidSport, applying for a grant or making a donation is encouraged to visit the Kamloops chapter website.