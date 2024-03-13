BCWS to conduct 32-hectare prescribed burn north of Barriere

Photo: Contributed

A 32-hectare prescribed burn is expected to begin next week, and it could pump out smoke visible to motorists on Highway 5 north of Barriere.

In a news release, the BC Wildfire Service said it will be conducting the burn in partnership with Simpcw First Nation and the Chu Chua Volunteer Fire Department, torching a patch of vegetation approximately 10 kilometres north of Barriere.

BCWS said burning is expected to begin as early as Monday and may be conducted up until the end of April, or until grass is too mature to burn.

The burn may be visible from Highway 5, the community of Chu Chua and the municipality of Barriere.

BCWS said the prescribed burn is critical to protect the community and an opportunity for cross training between the three groups.