City of Kamloops to reopen Canada Games waterslide in time for spring break

Photo: Castanet The waterslide at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre will reopen on Saturday, March 16.

After a lengthy closure due to repairs, the waterslide at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre will open in time for spring break — welcoming riders for the first time in more than a year.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said the waterslide will reopen on Saturday. The pool will close early on Wednesday and Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to allow staff to complete special training necessary for the waterslide to reopen.

“Thank you for your patience during the extensive repair period,” the city said.

Andrew Smeeton, City of Kamloops aquatics supervisor, told Castanet Kamloops last month the slide was closed in late 2022 for repairs, which involved work on the HVAC system and bolt replacements. The waterslide was certified on Feb. 2.

Alongside the long-awaited reopening of the waterslide, the City of Kamloops said two weeks of activities have been planned at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre and Westsyde Pool for spring break, which runs from March 18 until March 28.

The Wibit AquaTrack obstacle course will be available at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. from March 18 to March 31.

Westsyde Pool will be offering daily themed swims, planned games and activities on weekdays from March 18 to March 22, and March 25 to March 28.

Spring break schedules for the two pools can be found on the City of Kamloops website. The facilities will be closed on Good Friday, March 29, and Easter Monday, April 1.