Kamloops Mounties suspect arson after overnight blaze at home in Brocklehurst

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are investigating an arson after two people were seen throwing an item into a Brocklehurst home in the early-morning hours of Wednesday.

Police were called at about 3 a.m. to a house in the 1700-block of Brunner Avenue, where firefighters were already on scene and smoke could be seen coming out of a window.

“Two people were reported as throwing something into the house, then fleeing the area — one on a bike,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

No one was injured in the fire, which was quickly extinguished, Evelyn said, adding that police have remained in the area conducting neighbourhood inquiries to gather any information that could help further their investigation.

Anyone with information, dash camera or security video, that may have captured footage that could be related to the arson is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.