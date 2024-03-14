Kamloops athletes invited to attend official Olympic committee talent search at TCC Fieldhouse

Photo: Dave Holland Kelsey Mitchell, who will be defending her gold medal in track cycling at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, was discovered at an RBC Training Ground event in 2018.

The Canadian Olympic Committee is bringing its official talent search to the Tournament Capital on Saturday.

Local athletes aged 14 to 25 are encouraged to attend the RBC Training Ground event, which will take place at the Tournament Capital Centre Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Now entering its ninth year, the program has already found and funded 13 Olympians and seven Canadian Olympic medallists, many in sports they’d never considered, and put hundreds more into Canada’s Olympic talent pipeline,” event organizers said in a statement.

Athletes who have wondered if they might be suited to an Olympic sport are encouraged to attend, regardless of their current sport or background.

Participants will have the chance to show their core speed, power, strength and endurance to talent scouts representing eleven different Olympic sports. Mercedes Nicoll, snowboarder and four-time Olympian, will be on hand to speak with participants and answer questions about the process.

“WIth the Paris 2024 Olympic Games fast approaching, as many as 20 RBC Training Ground graduates are in line for spots on Team Canada,” the statement said.

“This would mark a milestone for the program after five graduates represented Canada at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games and eight graduates competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

Athletes interested in participating are encouraged to register at RBCTrainingground.ca, but walk-ins are also welcome.