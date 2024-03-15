Charges laid after downtown Kamloops theft suspect pulls weapon, police say

Photo: Glacier File photo

Kamloops Mounties nabbed a would-be shoplifter caught in the act at a downtown business last weekend.

Police were called just after noon Saturday to a business in the 400-block of Lansdowne Street for a disturbance involving a man yelling at security.

On scene, police were told the man had allegedly been stealing and when confronted, attempted to assault someone with a weapon.

The man had been released on bail the previous day, and now faces new charges of theft, failure to comply with a court order and assault with a weapon.

The suspect was arrested and held in custody for a bail hearing, during which he was remanded until his next court appearance later this week.

Anyone who witnessed or has information that may be related is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.