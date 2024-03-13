Parking lot to close Monday at Pioneer Park as City of Kamloops starts weeks-long project

Photo: City of Kamloops Residents can expect some closures at Pioneer Park, including the main parking lot, starting on Monday, March 18. Crews are working on a number of upgrades, including parking lot improvements and a new multi-use path.

The City of Kamloops says residents can expect a number of closures at Pioneer Park as work crews start Monday on a number of upgrades — including a refurbished parking lot and a new multi-use path.

In a news release, the city said the first phase of the Seventh Avenue and Pioneer Park phased utilities project will start on March 18, and is expected to be complete by early May.

This part of the project will involve reconstruction of the parking lot, including refurbished asphalt and new parking spaces for vehicles and boat trailers. A new lit, multi-use pathway will be constructed, connecting Rivers Trail from east to west along the Thompson River.

“Phase one will require a full closure of the Pioneer Park parking lot, including the adjacent pathway connected to the parking lot, as well as a partial closure of the park where the trail is being constructed,” the city statement said.

The public washrooms at Pioneer Park will be closed during the first phase of the project as utility servicing is being completed.

According to the city, residents will still be able to access the park and beach from Rivers Trail, or Seventh Avenue from Front Street and Lorne Street.

The second phase of the project will start in September, and will take about six weeks to complete. During this time, work crews will upgrade the Seventh Avenue water main and replace water services for some nearby properties.

This project phase will require the closure of Seventh Avenue from Lorne Street to Front Street, and from Front Street to the Pioneer Park boat launch — which will also be closed at that time.

The park and upgraded parking lot will be open as work takes place in the fall, with access detoured through Front Street.

“Throughout construction, pedestrian access will not be impacted, but parkgoers are reminded to obey signage and traffic control personnel when accessing the area,” the city said.

The River Street Dog Park is available for residents as an alternative place to take their pets during construction.