Old clunker leads Kamloops Mounties to sizeable seizure of various street drugs

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties took a 39-gram combination of fentanyl, heroin and meth off the Tournament Capital's streets during a traffic stop last.

An officer patrolling Tranquille Road and 12th Street before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in North Kamloops pulled over a truck displaying “obvious deficiencies” leading to the drug bust, according to police.

The suspected drugs were seized for destruction and the vehicle was towed due to its required repairs.

Anyone with information that may be related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.