Kamloops Mounties investigating serious beating after man found injured along Highway 5

Kamloops RCMP are looking for suspects after a man was beaten and left with serious injuries beneath a Coquihalla Highway overpass just west of the city.

Mounties were called to a stretch of the Coquihalla near the Trans-Canada Highway interchange just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after the man was found with significant injuries.

Police said a motorist located the man laying against a concrete barrier in the northbound lanes of the highway.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, which included the assistance of the police dog and forensic identification service units, we believe the man was beaten and left underneath an overpass nearby, before making his way out to the highway, where he was located by a passing motorist,” staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said in a press release.

The man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Mounties now want to speak with anyone who was driving in the area between 3 p.m. and 6:25 p.m., and has dash camera footage that may have captured surrounding traffic, or any vehicles stopped or driving slowly in the area. Investigators are also interested in footage from underneath the overpass on Sugar Loaf Road.

Those who witnessed or have any other information that could be related to the incident can call 250-828-3000.

Police say no further information is being made public at this time.