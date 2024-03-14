232460
Kamloops  

Kamloops Mounties searching for suspect after Valleyview dumpster set ablaze

Kamloops Mounties are trying to track down a firebug who set a dumpster on fire in Valleyview earlier this week.

Police received word of the arson just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1800-block of the Trans Canada Highway, which is near Vicars Road.

Officers patrolled the area for a suspect, but no one was located.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing all black, a hoodie with a white triangle over the forehead area and carrying a backpack. He was also carrying a beige bag.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

