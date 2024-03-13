A 'fantastic first step': Kamloops council green lights riverbank clean-up event

Photo: Castanet a stretch of beach at Riverside Park in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops city council has approved plans for a spring beach clean-up event at Riverside Park, with some councillors expressing a desire for more frequent riverbank clean-up initiatives while applauding it as a “fantastic first step.”

Council voted unanimously to support the Clean the Beach program during its Tuesday meeting.

Ty Helgason, City of Kamloops social and community development supervisor, said city staff recommended holding an annual event, the first of which will be held on Sunday, April 21 — the day before Earth Day.

“The proposed plan will include a kickoff at Riverside Park, which will include safe clean-up instructions, protective equipment, clean-up equipment, information on where to pick up and drop off waste, educational tables and materials, and additional fun attractions,” he said.

“From this kickoff event, people will head out to clean up the beaches along riverbank areas along the Rivers Trail, leaving from Riverside Park — so within a reasonable distance.”

Helgason said the actual locations will be mapped out in more detail, but staff initially envisioned volunteers working from Riverside Park towards Pioneer Park, and along the riverbanks near Schubert Drive and Royal Avenue.

He said staff looked into developing an adopt-a-beach program, but didn’t recommend it, citing concerns around water safety, ecology, challenging and unstable terrain, and possible encounters with encampments or substance use materials. However, Helgason said a large event would help mitigate these risks.

“There's a bit of an inherent safety that comes with being in a large group, being part of an event and having a lot of city resources behind you — which would not always be the case in a situation like an adopt-a-beach,” he said.

A good start, but more needed

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who brought forward the motion in September initially directing staff to develop a shoreline cleanup initiative, said he could envision safety concerns surrounding early adopt-a-road programs as well.

“There's ways to do this. That being said, I'm mindful that it will take a little bit to get to the point we can do it," he said.

"And I can imagine there was a lot of resistance at the beginning when those other programs came in."

O’Reilly noted other B.C. communities also offer beach-cleaning initiatives. He said he has been involved with the Point in Time count for a few years, where volunteers traverse riverbanks and difficult-to-reach areas to speak with the city's unhoused population.

“All that being said, I think this is a fantastic first step,” O’Reilly said.

Coun. Bill Sarai said he felt riverbank clean-up initiatives need to be held several times per year, as it will take more than a day to pick up the debris.

“There's neighbourhoods who are pleading with us to do something, and our staff to go out there and clean up before the water rises,” Sarai said.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she appreciated staff’s quick movement on the event, but noted she would like to see “greater disbursement” of the initiative.

“I think isolating it to one stretch that's relatively mitigated compared to a lot of our riverbanks already is not the best way to make it meaningful in the long run," she said.

"Although again, I appreciate that this is a great starting point where we can do a quick turnaround."

Event will include partners

Coun. Stephen Karpuk asked whether there might be an opportunity for Ottawa to pitch in toward the event.

Helgason said the operations staff with Fisheries and Oceans Canada have expressed a desire to participate when it comes to engaging with school districts about the initiative and offering educational materials. He said any further resources would require conversations at a higher level, and said he’d take back the councillor’s suggestion.

Helgason said the Clean the Beach event also aims to include Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, local neighbourhood associations, the North Shore Business Improvement Association’s Clean Team and Community Service Officer Outreach teams.

Coun. Margot Middleton said she felt the event would be a good opportunity for residents to engage with the Clean Team and find out more about their work. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson voiced his support of the event, and suggested staff speak with the NSBIA about having the Clean Team extend its coverage to the riverbanks on a more ongoing basis.

Council approved $21,000 in funding for the event — including $10,000 to purchase materials like PPE, garbage pickers, garbage bags and sharps containers — which will be funded through the city’s operational budget and its gaming reserve.