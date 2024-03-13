Murder investigation ongoing 12 months after Kamloops woman found dead

Photo: RCMP Jo-Anne Donovan

The son of a Kamloops woman found slain after vanishing a year ago says he misses his mother very much and wishes she "would come home."

Police said Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, was last seen on March 13, 2023.

She was found dead nine days later near her home at the Warren's Mobile Home Park. An autopsy later confirmed she was the victim of a homicide.

Brandon Donovan, her son, told Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday he could not discuss the case without his lawyer present. He said he has a lawyer because everyone around his mother is considered a suspect.

“She was an amazing person,” he said. “Everybody loved her, man.”

'Wish she would come home'

When she vanished, Jo-Anne Donovan’s vehicle was left in the driveway of her home in the trailer park at the foot of Batchelor Heights, where she lived with Brandon.

Police conducted forensic searches of the residence and vehicle in the weeks that followed Donovan's disappearance.

Brandon Donovan said he wants to bring awareness to his mother’s murder in an effort to find out what happened.

"I really f---ing miss my mom — it's crazy," he said. "I just really wish she would come home, you know? It's really sad."

No update from Mounties

Last year, RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said police were trying to determine and corroborate the last verified sighting of Donovan, who was known to frequent places on the North Shore, including McArthur Island, Tranquille Farms, the trails near Kamloops Airport and the area of Tranquille Road and Eighth Street.

Castanet Kamloops attempted to speak with Wiebe to get an update on the case a year later. In an emailed statement, he said the investigation remains an active and ongoing priority.

“We are unfortunately unable to provide specific details related to the investigation in order to protect its integrity,” he said.

“We continue to welcome information from the public to assist not only with this investigation, but other ongoing homicide investigations as well.”

Anyone who has information about Donovan's slaying can call police at 250-828-3000.