More staff, labour deals cause Kamloops-Thompson school district budget to inflate by $21M

Increased staffing costs and labour settlements have inflated the Kamloops-Thompson school budget by nearly $21 million over last year.

While the school district's amended annual budget was just over $223 million last year, the budget has increased to more than $244 million this year.

Rhonda Nixon, SD73 superintendent, said enrolment grew in the school district by about 319 students, including 68 students with diverse needs, and has required an increase of around $1.5 million for staffing — which is covered by the province through the added enrolment.

She said the majority of the increase over last year came from a labour settlement.

“That shared labour negotiation meant that staff could increase by 6.75 per cent in their salaries and, of course, when 86 per cent of our budget is staffing then that is a total of $17 million of our costs,” she said.

Nixon said the provincial government agreed to fund all staffing groups as part of the labour settlement, meaning the school district won’t cover the cost themselves.

As part of the settlement, a two to three per cent general wage increase will come into effect on July 1, as well.

While the amended budget shows a $2.3 million budgeted deficit for the year, Trina Cassidy, SD73 secretary-treasurer, said $2.5 in surpluses will be carried forward to cover the deficit.

“The Ministry of Education wouldn't allow us to do that without having these funds set aside,” she said.

“Another part of the increase in the spending was the the amortization expense is increased about a million dollars and that's because Valleyview secondary is now operational — the expansion.”

Nixon said due to the school district’s constant increase in size — around a “medium-sized school” a year — and the need to maintain aging portables, the school district is under constant pressure to advocate for more capital funding.

“That's not just Kamloops, that would be everywhere," she said.

"So I know our board put forward a motion for the [British Columbia School Trustees Association] AGM to say it's not just the cost for portables, which is how we're housing additional students, but it's the aging of them too. ... You're going to hear a capital response announcement soon. We're all waiting to hear.”