Kamloops jury hearing trial of man accused of repeatedly raping girlfriend

A Kamloops-area man was on trial Tuesday in front of a jury in B.C. Supreme Court accused of raping and sexually abusing his girlfriend repeatedly over a period of nearly two years.

The 31-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant. Castanet Kamloops is not naming the community in which the offence is alleged to have taken place to avoid violating the ban.

The man's trial got underway Tuesday at the Kamloops Law Courts.

He is accused of sexually assaulting his former partner between January of 2020 and November of 2022. No specific dates are set out in the charge.

In her opening statement to jurors, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said the abuse fell into two categories — forced sex and sex when the complainant was passed out drunk.

'I wasn't willing'

The complainant took the stand after Drake’s opening. She was the only witness called by the Crown.

The 32-year-old woman said she started dating the accused in 2019, about a year before the offences are alleged to have begun.

She said she remembers the accused asking her on numerous occasions if she remembered having sex the night before following a night of drinking.

“He just thought it was funny,” she said. “I would tell him that it was considered rape — to me that’s considered rape, not getting someone’s consent. And I feel like he was kind of rubbing it in my face.”

The woman said the accused did not seem bothered by those assertions.

“He had a couple of different things he would say to me,” she said. “The main one would be that you can’t rape your girlfriend or someone you’re in a relationship with. Other ones would be you can’t rape the willing, but I wasn’t willing.”

The woman told jurors the accused also forced himself on her and made her perform sex acts before allowing her to do everyday tasks.

The man testified in his own defence and said all of his encounters with the complainant were consensual. He admitted they drank together but denied ever drinking to blackout.

Closing submissions are expected to get underway on Wednesday afternoon.