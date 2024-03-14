B.C. could become first jurisdiction in North America to mandate dash cams on commercial trucks

Photo: KTW file

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation is doing its research on the potential implementation of mandatory dash cameras in commercial trucks, while the head of the BC Trucking Association says the devices are already used by most in the industry.

The idea is one of many that have been raised by people in the North Thompson following a series of deadly collisions on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming told Castanet Kamloops his ministry has been “very interested” in implementing such a requirement. He said he thinks it is a good idea, but the government still needs to gather the opinion of the RCMP and consult with B.C.’s privacy commissioner.

“It's one we are doing research on,” he said.

Fleming added the government has found no other jurisdictions in North America that have implemented such a policy.

“We haven't found any examples of implementation, but that doesn't mean that B.C. couldn't be the first and if the review we're doing on its feasibility and implementation recommends that it be pursued," he said.

Already used by many

Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association, told Castanet Kamloops dash cams are already used in a majority of the fleets his association represents and they have been for a number of years.

“They have been because it's very, very helpful in dealing with motor vehicle accidents, insurance claims, as to what actually has happened, so this is an area the majority of the industry has already embraced,” Earle said. “We're very much in support of it.”

Founded in 1913, BCTA members operate up to 14,000 vehicles, employing more than 26,000 people, according to the association’s website. Some BCTA members are Canada's largest trucking companies, but the majority are small to medium size enterprises.

Last year, Barierre Mayor Ward Stamer and Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell championed a UBCM resolution, asking the province to review the feasibility of mandating all commercial semi-trucks registered in B.C. to have dash cams. The rationale of the resolution is that dash cams can encourage commercial truck driver accountability in adhering to safe driving practices.

New lane may aid Highway 5 safety

Local politicians have also been advocating for enhanced safety along the stretch of highway following numerous fatal collisions.

Fleming said the transportation ministry is currently in the engineering phase examining adding a new passing lane along Highway 5 south of Barierre, which the minister said may help “promote good driver behaviour” along the corridor.

Flemming noted a number of the government’s efforts in 2023 to enhance the area, including there being a greater eye on the road from law enforcement.

“RCMP and CVSE have really flooded the zone with resources to step up enforcement there,” Fleming said.

He also said that last year the province put down 80 kilometres of rumble strips and installed illuminated chevrons on a number of dangerous corners on the stretch of highway.

Fleming also pointed out that the government’s new speed limiter requirement for commercial vehicles goes into effect next month, and noted that this spring the governing NDP will be implementing a new average-speed data-collection camera system between Kamloops and Avola on Highway 5.

The program will calculate the average speed of vehicles travelling between two distant points along the highway via automatic-licence-plate-recognition cameras.

Speed limiters will keep commercial trucks from being able to go above 105 km/h even on the Coquihalla Highway where the speed limit is 120 km/h.