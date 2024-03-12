Ashcroft Indian Band, BCWS to carry out 5.5-hectare prescribed burn

Photo: KTW File

The BC Wildfire Service and Ashcroft Indian Band Reserve will be carrying out a prescribed burn on the band's land to remove fuels and help with ecosystem restoration.

The 5.5-hectare burn could begin as early as this Saturday depending on local conditions, including weather, site and venting conditions.

In a notice, the Ashcroft Indian Band said crews will be monitoring the fires at all times and smoke and the ignition will only be carried out if conditions allow for quick smoke dissipation.

They said flames may be visible from Ashcroft, Cache Creek and possibly Spatsum, the Trans Canada Highway, Highway 97C and Cornwall Road.

According to the band, the purpose of the burn is to reduce hazardous fuels and create space for native grasses and herbs to establish.

"The reduction of dead/cured grass and the regeneration of sagebrush also meets the goal for added benefits to asparagus and bitterroot maintenance," the band's notice said.

The burn will also be used as a training opportunity for the community and members of the volunteer fire department to practice wildland firefighter training that volunteers recently received through First Nations Emergency Services Society of BC.

The burn will be carried out by members of the Ashcroft Indian Band, contractors, FNESS, BCWS and members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department.

“This burn is part of a larger unit that will be completed in 2025,” the band said.