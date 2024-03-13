Kamloops city council gives unanimous approval to downtown bike valet pilot program

Photo: Castanet A cyclist crosses the Overlanders Bridge.

City council has voted unanimously to approve a bike valet pilot program which will be launched in downtown Kamloops this summer.

The pilot program was discussed during Tuesday’s council meeting. According to city staff, the commuter-focused valet service will provide a secure space, watched over by personnel, where cyclists can park their bikes while they are at work, running errands or visiting shops.

The program is proposed to run from early May until Labour Day, with the valet available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she’s looking forward to using the service, adding the event-focused bike valet service at last year’s Kamloops Farmer’s Market was “wonderful to have.”

She noted the $69,500 operating and $5,800 start-up capital cost for the pilot program was a bargain when compared to the amount of money spent on vehicle parking.

“The typical parking stall for one vehicle costs $15,000 to construct, but that doesn’t include the land costs,” Bepple said.

According to her calculations, when accounting for land cost, a parking stall costs about $50,000.

“If we were looking at, say, 20 cars with land, it’s $800,000 — $300,000 without counting the land,” Bepple said.

“I’m just planting the seed for the future that if we say, ‘well what are we spending on bicycle infrastructure,’ we have to acknowledge that we've spent considerably more than that to provide amenities all through the city for parking for vehicles, and it's fair to provide such a service for bicycles as well.”

City staff recommended using the city’s climate action fund reserve, which consists of a revenue generated by the province’s Local Government Climate Action Program, to fund the $69,500 operating cost. The $5,800 in start-up capital costs will come from money remaining from a New Gold grant.

The staff report didn’t name a specific location for the bike valet, but noted there are two sites being considered to lease for temporary use, both located adjacent to Victoria Street.

Coun. Dale Bass asked if the program could expand to the North Shore if this year’s pilot proves successful.

Glen Cheetham, the city’s climate and sustainability manager, said the conversation has happened. He added the private sector has also expressed some interest in a valet service based on the results of the pilot.