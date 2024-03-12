Sun Peaks offers big discounts to pass holders from other ski hills

Photo: KTW file

Sun Peaks Resort will offer half-price lift tickets for the final two weeks of the season to anyone with a valid season pass from any ski hill on the planet.

From March 25 until April 7, skiers and snowboarders can show a valid season pass and ID to receive a 50 per cent discount on Sun Peaks lift tickets.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to close out the season than by offering an accessible discount to entice skiers and riders from other areas to visit us this spring,” said Christina Antoniak, Sun Peaks Resort’s director of communications.

Antoniak said deals are also being offered at some Sun Peaks hotels and businesses.

Sun Peaks officials are pleased with how spring conditions are shaping up, with a 170-centimetre alpine base.

Events are also planned for the final few weeks of the ski season at Sun Peaks. For more information, click here.