Number of students entering kindergarten with speech impediments on the rise: SD73

Kamloops-Thompson school district staff say more students are entering kindergarten with speech impediments, gaps and delays across the province.

In a report presented to the board by school district staff, survey data and assessments from kindergarten teachers and speech language pathologists have shown a need for speech language support.

“Students with more complex speech language errors are coming into the school system like we haven’t seen for years,” said Tanya Rogers, district principal of early learning and child care, at the board's meeting on Monday evening.

“We noticed increased screen time and lower peer experiences, which together can potentially lower the number of language exchanges that occur for a child, and you need to practice language in order to get better at it.”

Expressive grammar — or the ability to put thoughts into words and sentences in a way that is grammatically correct — was identified as an area needing additional teaching and intervention strategies by the report.

Cause unknown

SD73 trustee Diane Jules questioned whether the increase in language errors was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked if similar data would be observed in following years.

Rogers saids the problem was multifaceted. She said limited language experiences due to a lack of accessible preschool during the pandemic, a lack of language experiences and increased screen time are considered factors.

“Right now we don't know exactly why we're seeing an increase, but it's not just here in Kamloops,” she said.

“I talk to my colleagues across the province and everybody is seeing increases in speech language challenges when children are entering kindergarten at this point in time.”

Rogers said community speech language supports are often overrun and have long waitlists, and early interventions are needed to address speech delays and gaps.

Teaching speech skills

A pilot project developed in partnership with the district’s inclusive education department was implemented in late spring of 2023 in the Just B4 and Seamless Day Kindergarten preschool programs at Arthur Hatton elementary.

Rogers said the the goal of the pilot was to implement a program to reduce language gaps in kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students and to have language experts support and train educators.

“One of the Just B4 sites with the program has four out of its ten students in speech programs or in need of speech support outside of Just B4,” Rogers said.

“These numbers are too many for the community system. But when embedded into just B4 programs, it has a positive impact on children and their families.”

As of January 2024, the program is now being implemented at two elementary schools through Just B4.

Rogers said indicators of the program’s success include children implementing and practicing new speech skills and adults learning speech and language development norms for children.

“It costs money and we need to make sure we have the right trained people because it really is an expert that we need to be running this program,” she said.

“We'd love the opportunities to expand, of course, because I do think it would be beneficial in all our Just B4 programs.”