One in custody, second suspect arrested after Kamloops Mounties recover stolen truck

One man is in custody and a second suspect was arrested after a stolen truck was recovered over the weekend by Kamloops Mounties.

Police said officers attending a residence on Alexander Avenue on Friday arrested a suspect who had returned to the location after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.

However, the stolen truck was still no where to be found.

“Around 9:15 a.m., officers patrolling the area observed the truck and attempted to stop it, but it allegedly fled,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson.

“With the assistance of the Tk’emlúps rural RCMP detachment, the vehicle was relocated shortly after and a suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

RCMP said Justin Edward Read, 35, of Kamloops has been charged with driving while prohibited, theft of motor vehicle and failing to stop for a police officer.

Read has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance, which has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The second suspect was arrested and released with a court date and conditions, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.