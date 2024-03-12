Golf season returns as Kamloops courses begin to reopen for season

Photo: Castanet

Golf season is teeing off as courses around Kamloops begin to open for the season.

Mount Paul Golf Course was the first in the Kamloops-area to open its course, welcoming its first golfers of the spring over the weekend. Mount Paul typically only closes when there is snow on the ground.

In Sun Rivers, Bighorn Golf and Country Club opened on a limited basis on Tuesday, with more tee times expected to be added in the coming days.

Kamloops Golf and Country Club said it will be opening its driving range on Wednesday and its course is slated to open on Friday.

In Westsyde, The Dunes at Kamloops is set to open Saturday.

Meanwhile, some courses are still a ways off — Eaglepoint Golf Resort in Barnhartvale hopes to open during the last week of March while Tobiano is aiming for April 1, no joke.

Rivershore Estates and Golf Links said it currently doesn’t have an opening date set.

The last Kamloops-area course to open for the season is always Sun Peaks, which requires a little longer for the snow to melt.

