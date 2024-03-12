Kamloops council to hear from the public on proposed zoning, OCP amendments for Aberdeen subdivision

Photo: City of Kamloops A change to proposed park space located in a massive Aberdeen development site. Kamloops council will hear from the public about proposed rezoning and OCP changes for the Edinburgh subdivision on Tuesday.

Kamloops council is holding a public hearing Tuesday about proposed changes to part of a large development site in southeast Aberdeen, including the relocation of a space set aside for a future park.

Zoning and community plan amendments needed to make way for the Edinburgh subdivision went before Kamloops council — and passed unanimously — after a public hearing in 2020. At the time, council heard plans for the area included 1,600 residential units over the next two decades.

According to a staff report prepared for council, zoning and Official Community Plan amendments have been proposed for part of the development site, located at 2720, 2725 and 2800 Bentall Dr.

The developer wants to rezone a portion of land at the end of Bentall Drive and Edinburgh Boulevard to make way for a mix of single-family, two-family and multi-family homes. If approved, the changes will also move a proposed neighbourhood park to a larger, more central site.

Correspondence submitted to Kamloops council includes one letter of support from two people living near the site. Three other people wrote to oppose plans to build in the area, citing concerns over construction noise, dust and the potential loss of animal habitat.

Council will hear from the public about the matter at 7 p.m. Tuesday, after which mayor and councillors will put the OCP and zoning amendments to a vote.