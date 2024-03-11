Salvation Army Kamloops to provide free emergency disaster training courses

Photo: Contributed

The Salvation Army Kamloops says it will be providing emergency disaster training for those who wish to be called upon to assist in the midst of calamity.

The agency said the program is open to the community and will prepare individuals to serve others in an emergency — including evacuees, first responders and support staff.

The first course, held on April 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and titled Introduction to Emergency Disaster Services, is designed for workers with no disaster experience and those with background basics from serving in previous disasters.

The second course will be a meet and greet workshop held on April 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants in the workshop will be provided with knowledge and skills to meet and direct traumatized individuals in a disaster.

Introduction to Emergency Disaster Services is required as a prerequisite for the meet and greet.

The courses will be led by emergency disaster services director Ian Pollard. There are no fees for the courses but participants must register.

Refreshments and food will be provided each day of the program.

Those interested can register online or by contacting the Salvation Army Kamloops resource centre coordinator, Susanne Gore-Flukinger by email.