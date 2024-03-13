Castanet regional editor Holliday receives prestigious Jack Webster Foundation fellowship

Photo: Castanet Kristen Holliday, Castanet's Kamloops-based regional editor

For the first time, a Castanet journalist has been named a recipient of a prestigious Jack Webster Foundation fellowship.

Kristen Holliday, Castanet’s Kamloops-based regional editor, was one of two recipients recently announced by the Jack Webster Foundation.

Holliday’s fellowship will see her travel later this year to the renowned Poynter Institute for Media Studies in Florida, where she will work to develop strategies for managing and organizing news coverage in Castanet’s unique geographic situation, with teams of reporters based in communities spread across a wide area.

The other fellowship recipient is CBC’s Jodie Martinson, who plans to enrol in a creative writing course at Simon Fraser University.

Holliday joined the Castanet Kamloops newsroom in 2021 and was promoted last year to the position of regional editor, in which she co-ordinates and manages regional news coverage.

Her fellowship is in the name of the late Don Matheson, a former reporter whose estate endowed professional development awards for B.C.-born journalists.

The Jack Webster Foundation has been offering professional development fellowships since 2001. According to the foundation, this is the first time a reporter from Castanet has been named a recipient.