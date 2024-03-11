Loaded guns, body armour seized after heavily armed Mounties raid Kamloops hotel suite

Police might have thwarted a murder over the weekend in Kamloops, seizing loaded guns from a hotel room while arresting three suspects.

According to police, Kamloops Mounties and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, B.C.’s anti-gang police agency, “an imminent risk to public safety” was identified over the weekend, which led to the deployment of an RCMP emergency response team.

In a news release, CFSEU Staff Sgt. Lindsay Houghton said a search warrant was executed at a hotel room and three men were arrested.

“Officers located and seized multiple loaded handguns and ammunition inside the hotel room, as well as a stolen vehicle with gasoline canisters inside it parked outside the hotel,” he said.

“One of the men arrested was wearing body armour, which has also been seized.”

Stolen vehicles are often set ablaze intentionally following gang-related murders in B.C. in an attempt by the culprits to destroy evidence.

“The seizure of firearms by CFSEU-BC officers in partnership with the Kamloops RCMP and southeast district emergency response team has reduced the risk to the public’s safety,” Houghton said.

“Anytime we can take firearms out of the hands of those who might be willing to use them for liminal acts means that communities are safer."

Video posted online and shared with Castanet Kamloops appears to show the arrest taking place at the Travelodge on Rogers Way in Aberdeen.

Houghton said the three suspects were released without charges pending the outcome of the investigation.