BCWS crews announce plans for another large-scale burn in Merritt area

Photo: KTW file

With the weather set to shift into spring, BC Wildfire Service crews are conducting a third large-scale planned burn in the Nicola Valley — one that could pump out smoke visible to drivers on the Coquihalla and people in Merritt.

The province announced Monday that the burn, about eight kilometres southwest of Merritt on Coldwater Indian Band land, is slated to begin immediately.

“This prescribed burn will be up to 110 hectares in size and is expected to take place from March 11, 2024, until approximately mid-April 2024, or until grass becomes too green to burn,” the BCWS said in a statement.

“Smoke may be visible from the City of Merritt and travellers along Highway 5. Local weather and venting conditions will impact how much of the project is competed this spring.”

The agency said the burn is being conducted to reduce the buildup of dead grass in the area and promote growth of traditional vegetation while reducing the risk of an urban interface fire.

Two other large-scale planned burns near Merritt were announced last week — a 314-hectare area near Highway 5A and 79 hectares in the Quilchena area.