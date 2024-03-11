Environment Canada forecast calls for temperatures to rise, skies to clear

The forecast over the coming week in the Thompson-Okanagan region is expected to see rising temperatures and skies clearing by mid-week, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson said the week will start off with a mix of sun and cloud and chances of rain.

“We're just looking at a mix of sunny cloud with a 30% chance of showers late Monday afternoon and into the evening and continuing in through to Tuesday morning,” Dickinson said.

Monday is expected to see a daytime high of 11 C and an overnight low of 7 C is forecast. Tuesday will reach a high of 12 C and an overnight low of -1 C.

Dickinson said a clearing trend will begin Wednesday, bringing more sun and warmer temperatures for the remainder of the week.

“It looks like we're going to be going to mark the start of a a big change, we're going to have a ridge of high pressure coming in from the south, bringing sunnier skies and warmer temperatures,” Dickinson said.

“Looking at a high of 13 C for Thursday and then rising up to 17 C on Friday and then going up to 20 C for Saturday and Sunday,” Dickinson said.

No precipitation is expected over the weekend.

Dickinson said the forecast is expected to be similar across much of the Thomson-Okanagan region

