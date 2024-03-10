Kamloops Storm outgunned by Revelstoke Grizzlies, lose second straight

Photo: Kamloops Storm/Chad Hellingman

The Kamloops Storm are now trailing in their series against the Revelstoke Grizzlies after giving up an early lead to three unanswered goals.

The Storm opened up the scoring with a late power play goal from Braycen Dube in the first period. But early in the second, Ethan Coventry scored for the Grizzlies and tied up the game.

After a scoreless second period, Ethan McLeod opened up the third with a pair of goals for the Grizzlies. Despite a second goal from Dube, the Storm were unable to close the gap before the Grizzlies scored another two goals in the final minute of play.

Assisted by an empty net, Coventry claimed the final two goals of the game for the Grizzlies, marking his second straight hat trick.

The Grizzlies outshot the Storm 38-22, including by 14-6 in the first period and 17-8 in the last.

Kamloops scored once on two power play chances while Revelstoke was unable to capitalize on either of their power play opportunities.

The loss puts the Storm down 2-0 in the best of seven Doug Birks Division finals. A win in the series would propel the Storm to the Okanagan-Shuswap finals for the first time since the 2014-15 KIJHL season.

The next two games will be held at MacArthur Island’s olympic ice surface in Kamloops on Monday and Tuesday. Puck drops at 7 p.m.