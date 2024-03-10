TNRD raises user fees on water, sewer systems

Photo: KTW

Water meter rates are increasing on average four to 24 per cent in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District after the board of directors unanimously approved increases on a new five-year bylaw Thursday.

The user fees and parcel taxes of each utility system are based on funding levels needed to operate and maintain each water and sewer system. The increase was recommended for approval by the boards utility systems committee. Changes will come into effect in April, and will be reflected in bills sent to customers in July.

“Maintaining tiny utility systems with very small tax bases is a challenge for regional districts, since rural utility systems do not have the same economy of scale benefits as larger, municipal water systems,” Mike Grenier, chair of the utility systems committee and Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) director said in a press release.

“User rates are based on financial needs for each system. Going forward, meeting financial targets will ensure funds are available for maintenance of existing equipment and to leverage grant funding for future capital costs of each system.”

User fee increases in 2024 will vary for each system, but the estimated average annual user fees will range from between $777 and $1,757 on various water and sewer systems.

Changes to the bylaw

Under changes to the new five-year term, customers will be billed the base rate on a quarterly basis, regardless of whether their water is on or off. The water service can also now be turned on or off at no charge once per year for customers, eliminating a $50 fee each time. This change is to encourage seasonal residents to turn off water in winter for vacant property, as required by the bylaw.

The new bylaw also removes the early payment discount, but adds a late payment penalty and sets parcel taxes for all systems, except Paul Lake, at $250 per year — the first increase since the parcel tax was implemented in 2016.

Parcel taxes for the Paul Lake Community Sewer System, which is funded only by a parcel tax, will rise from $862 to $969 per year. A parcel tax is in place for each property within a TNRD water or sewer service area to recover capital and operating costs.

Water Utility Rates Bylaw 2507 sets meter rates following the installation of water meters in all TNRD systems. The rates in the previous bylaw expired at the end of 2023, requiring a new replacement bylaw.

Grants sought for maintenance

The TNRD owns and operates 11 community water systems, all of which were constructed within communities and later acquired by the TNRD upon request. These water systems range in size, from approximately 16 connections to approximately 325 connections.

Reserve funds for TNRD utility systems can only be contributed by utility customers, and funds must stay within each system. This results in capital upgrades for small regional district utility systems being heavily reliant on grant funding.

“The TNRD continues to seek grant opportunities for infrastructure costs of community water and sewer systems to offset costs for customers, and the TNRD’s capital plan guides expected timelines for asset replacement and renewal,” the TNRD press release stated.