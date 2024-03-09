Kamloops council to consider proposals for multi-family developments in Valleyview, North Kamloops

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A rendering of a proposed multi-family development in Valleyview.

A pair of multi-family development permit applications will go before Kamloops council Tuesday, including a proposed 11-unit build on Tranquille Road, and a similar sized building in Valleyview.

Council will consider a rezoning application and development permit application for a site at 2442 and 2448 Tranquille Rd.

“The applicant wishes to remove the existing home and accessory buildings on the properties and construct a new, 11-unit multi-family development consisting of one five-unit building and one six-unit building,” said a staff report prepared for council.

According to the report, the proposed buildings will include two and three bedroom units, and are limited to three storeys in height to help the development fit in with neighbouring single family homes.

“Required off-street parking is proposed to be provided on the surface at the rear of the site, and in the garages at the front of the inward-facing buildings,” the report said.i

Another development permit application has been submitted for a proposed four-storey, 12 unit residential building in Valleyview.

The development would be located at 2589 Sunset Dr.

“The site is located directly adjacent to a service commercial use and single-family dwellings,” the staff report said, noting the applicant wishes to remove the existing fourplex on the property to make way for the new construction.

The development will consist of one and two bedroom units, and will include room for 18 parking stalls.

During Tuesday's meeting, council will be asked to consider issuing a development permit for the Sunset Drive build. It will be asked to authorize a notice of public intent to consider the zoning changes necessary for the proposed Tranquille development.