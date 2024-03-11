Kamloops business owner files $10K lawsuit over spoiled peppers

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops business owner has filed a $10,000 lawsuit over a spoiled stash of produce.

Enoch Dugbatey, owner of Dede Afro-Caribbean Market, filed a lawsuit in small claims court seeking $10,236 from High Country Cold Storage.

According to Dugbatey, he left two pallets of peppers — hot habaneros and sweet shepherds — at the storage facility on the understanding that they would be kept at -3 C.

“I wasn’t advised about insurance or liabilities in case something goes wrong,” he said in his notice of claim.

“I went to pick up my products on Feb. 21 only to find out everything had spoiled. High Country refused to take responsibility for the loss.”

Dugbatey said he’s out $10,000, plus $236 in court fees.

High Country Cold Storage will have 14 days to reply once they have been served. None of Dugbatey’s claims have been proven in court.