Kamloops residents asked to shape future on international education at TRU

Photo: KTW

Thompson Rivers University is looking for local feedback on how to educate its international student population through a pair of public consultation sessions on campus next week.

"TRU is seeking thoughts and ideas from the community and region as it embarks on its first strategic internationalization plan,” a press release from the university stated.

“Internationalization is not just having international students on campus, it extends past study abroad, field schools and international partnerships to bring a global perspective into what the university teaches and does.”

Anyone interested in attending either of next week’s meetings can attend the Alpine Room of the Campus Activity Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The strategic internationalization plan is intended to be a comprehensive roadmap to guide TRU’s approach to international education, mobility, partnerships and development for the next decade.

"Internationalization at TRU is about making the entire educational institution more globally engaged and identifying where we can best benefit from international connections, learnings, research and partnerships,” the release went on to state.

“This is much more than just international education, which is specific to students and educational activities across international boundaries. TRU’s 10-year strategic internationalization plan will go beyond international recruitment and embed international and intercultural principles throughout TRU. “

The sessions coincide with the university’s annual IDays cultural celebration, which highlights the diversity of people on campus.

It also comes at a time when TRU is seeing a dramatic drop in international admissions compared to last year, and new federal limits on international student permits are about to take effect.

Compared to last year, international applications have fallen from a 34 per cent decrease in January to 40 per cent in February, and admissions fell from 24 per cent to 36 per cent.

The two-year federal cap on international student admissions is expected to limit number of study permits issued in Canada to 364,000 this year, marking a 35 per cent decrease from the nearly 560,000 permits issued last year.

Anyone interested in participating in either of the two information sessions is asked to register ahead of time.