City of Kamloops considering beach clean-up event for Earth Day at Riverside Park

Photo: Castanet The beach at Riverside Park.

Kamloops council is considering a proposal from city staff to host a beach clean-up event in Riverside Park this spring — a project sparked by a councillor’s motion which was adopted last fall.

Council will be discussing and voting on the proposal during its meeting on Tuesday. The Clean the Beach event is recommended to take place on Sunday, April 21, which is the closest weekend day to Earth Day.

“Pending council’s support, this would become an annual event scheduled to coincide closely with Earth Day each year,” reads a city staff report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting.

The report recommends holding the event in Riverside Park, with volunteers sent to clean beaches in riverbank areas along Rivers Trail after receiving safe clean-up instructions, garbage pick-up equipment and personal protective equipment.

Staff said they would plan for music and family-friendly activities to take place during the event, along with a thank-you meal for volunteers to close.

“Various partners and community groups will be engaged to maximize value, safety and participation at the Clean the Beach event,” the report said.

“Tk’emlups te Secwepemc will be engaged to provide historical contact and information on the local importance of salmon. Fisheries and Oceans Canada will participate throughout the day, providing information regarding the ecology of the riverbanks and salmon habitat.”

Clean-up areas will only include those that are owned by the city and mapped out. Staff said the areas will be easily accessible, without any seasonal or situational safety concerns at the time of mapping.

Staff recommended having the Clean Team do an initial sweep of the beaches in order to clean them for sharps and other paraphernalia before the event. The report said a presence of Community Services Officers will help with any interactions with encampments.

The cost for the event is estimated to be $11,000, with an additional $10,000 required to purchase PPE, garbage pickers, garbage bags and sharps containers. Staff recommended using money from existing operational budgets and the gaming reserve.

Staff said the event was discussed at a March 7 neighbourhood association forum and was supported by attendees.

The beach clean-up event was discussed during a September council meeting. Council voted unanimously in favour of a motion put forward by Coun. Mike O’Reilly, which directed staff to look into organizing a city-wide shoreline cleanup initiative and an adopt-a-beach program — similar to an adopt-a-road or adopt-a-trail initiative.

In its report, staff said they are not recommending an adopt-a-beach program, due to various safety and environmental risk factors. These include concerns around water safety, ecological safety, difficult or unsafe terrain and the presence of encampments.

Staff also noted some beach areas aren’t owned by the city, but by TteS, CN or CPCK rail, or privately owned.