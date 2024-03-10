Karate kids clean up at BC Winter Games in Quesnel

Thompson-Okanagan karate students hauled in plenty of hardware at the 2024 BC Winter Games held over three days last month in Quesnel.
Twelve members of the South Interior Karate Association (SIKA) earned the title of top zone with their combined six gold, two silver and 5 bronze medals.
The medals were from competitions in both the kata (performing techniques) and kumite (sparring) of karate. On top of all the medals, SIKA’s Isabelle Brown won the Female Sportsmanship Award.
“The weekend was a wonderful celebration and showcase of regional karate talent and showed the strength, determination, and skill of karate athletes from the Thompson-Okanagan,” SIKA vice president Chris LeClair said in a press release.
The students were backed by coaches Rodney Hobson, Jocelyn Fennell and Indigo Berry (all from RHKA Kelowna) and officiated by Christopher Wilkinson (Princeton Renshikan), Hannah Vogrinetz (Taneda Karate dojo), Jasmine Tobin (RHKA Kelowna) and Kyle Tobin (RHKA Kelowna).
Below are the results of the SIKA team:
- Chase Hobson, RHKA Kelowna (Gold Advanced Kumite -160cm, Gold Team Kumite, Bronze Team Kata)
- Fyodor Joe, RHKA Kelowna (Gold Advanced Kumite +163cm, Gold Team Kumite, Bronze Team Kumite)
- Conor Schoene, RHKA Kelowna (Gold Intermediate Kumite +163cm, Gold Team Kumite)
- Isabelle Brown, Taneda Karate dojo (Gold Advanced Kumite +160, Female Sportmanship Award)
- Imara Al Johomane, RHKA Kelowna (Gold Intermediate Kumite -160cm, Bronze Team Kumite)
- Traeton Zerr, Taneda Karate Dojo (Bronze Intermediate Kumite -163cm, Bronze Intermediate Kata, Gold Team Kumite)
- Hattie Macbeth, Taneda Karate Dojo (Silver Advanced Kumite +160cm, Bronze Team Kumite)
- Xander Blais, RHKA Kelowna (Silver Intermediate Kumite -163cm)
- Bridget Atherton, Taneda Karate dojo (Bronze Intermediate +160cm Kumite, Bronze Team Kumite)
- Maite Banham, RHKA Kelowna (Bronze Team Kumite)
- Asher Hyatt, RHKA Kelowna (Bronze Team Kata)
- Kydon Bell, Kamloops Renshikan (Participation)