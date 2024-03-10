Karate kids clean up at BC Winter Games in Quesnel

Photo: SIKA The South Interior Karate Association at the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games hosted from Feb. 22-25 in Quesnel, B.C.

Thompson-Okanagan karate students hauled in plenty of hardware at the 2024 BC Winter Games held over three days last month in Quesnel.

Twelve members of the South Interior Karate Association (SIKA) earned the title of top zone with their combined six gold, two silver and 5 bronze medals.

The medals were from competitions in both the kata (performing techniques) and kumite (sparring) of karate. On top of all the medals, SIKA’s Isabelle Brown won the Female Sportsmanship Award.

“The weekend was a wonderful celebration and showcase of regional karate talent and showed the strength, determination, and skill of karate athletes from the Thompson-Okanagan,” SIKA vice president Chris LeClair said in a press release.

The students were backed by coaches Rodney Hobson, Jocelyn Fennell and Indigo Berry (all from RHKA Kelowna) and officiated by Christopher Wilkinson (Princeton Renshikan), Hannah Vogrinetz (Taneda Karate dojo), Jasmine Tobin (RHKA Kelowna) and Kyle Tobin (RHKA Kelowna).

Below are the results of the SIKA team: