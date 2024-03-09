BCWS announces second Merritt-area prescribed burn to start next week

Photo: Contributed

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting another Merritt-area prescribed burn starting as early as next week.

In a press release the wildfire service announced it will conduct the burn, in conjunction with the Upper Nicola Band and its fire department, across 79-hectares of land approximately 23 kilometres northeast of Merritt and adjacent to Quilchena.

The prescribed burn will begin as soon as March 11 and continue until approximately mid-April or until the grasslands are too green to burn. The start and end dates of the project will also be dependent on local weather and venting conditions in the area, the BCWS announced Friday afternoon.

Smoke from this project may be visible to Quilchena and Nicola Lake residents, as well as travellers along Highway 5A at Quilchena, the BCWS warns.

The prescribed burn is intended to reduce buildup of dead grass, promote growth of traditional food and work towards community protection objectives in a Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) area. The burn will also provide critical cross training opportunities.

The BCWS also announced plans to conduct a 314-hectare burn starting March 11, weather permitting, 33 kilometres northeast of Merritt in the Douglas Lake area.

