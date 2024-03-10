Kamloops council to consider approving downtown bike valet pilot program

Photo: Pexels

People cycling into downtown Kamloops during the summer months will be able make use of a valet service to safely store their bikes if city council decides to authorize a new proposed pilot program.

Kamloops council will hear details about the proposed bike valet service and will put the pilot program to a vote during its meeting on Tuesday.

In a report prepared for the council meeting, city staff said residents have identified security concerns as a main deterrent to using bikes for transportation, second only to having limited access to safer bike routes.

“A bike valet service is like a coat check where bikes are dropped off, owners receive a claim stub, and personnel watch over the parked bikes until owners return to claim their bikes,” the report said.

“A publicly accessible bike valet service aims to encourage the use of active transportation modes by addressing what residents have identified as a key deterrent to using bikes for urban travel — concerns for bike security.”

The report said while public bike racks are available in certain locations, they are intended to provide a short-term bike parking solution. Long-term parking amenities can provide better protection.

In late January, council’s liability and sustainability select committee gave staff the go-ahead to explore a commuter-focused bike valet service after the success of event-based valets last summer.

The bike valet pilot program is proposed to run from May to August. The service would be available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., from Mondays to Saturdays.

Staff noted this schedule would accommodate earlier work shifts, and would allow people to shop or stop at restaurants or other places after their work day is over. It would also support the Kamloops Farmers’ Market and other Saturday events.

The base operating cost for the program is estimated to be $50 per hour, accounting for two people working on site while the bike valet service is in operation.

The total cost for the program is estimated to be $69,500. Staff proposed paying for the pilot with money from its Climate Action Fund Reserve — funding provided from the province through the Local Government Climate Action Program.

A start-up capital cost of $5,800, for perimeter fencing, signing, shade sails and lighting, is proposed to be paid for through money remaining from a 2023 New Gold Community Investment Fund grant.

While the report doesn’t name specific locations, staff said there are two sites being considered to lease for temporary use — both “centrally located and adjacent to Victoria Street.”

“If approved, staff will work with Tourism Kamloops, the Chamber of Commerce and the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association to finalize the location and other logistics,” the report said.