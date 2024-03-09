Kamloops Search and Rescue seeking new recruits

Photo: Castanet

This time around, Kamloops Search and Rescue is on a different kind of manhunt.

The organization is searching for people to join tis fall 2024 Grounds Search and Rescue class, and will host a recruitment informations session next Friday (March 15).

People interested in joining KSAR are invited to take in the information session for a brief presentation with general information, and potentially demonstrations of some of its disciplines.

Members of the KSAR team will explain what the search and rescue group is looking for int arms of skills, experience and availability during the session so that potential candidates are better informed before they make the decision to commit.

The session will take place at 800 Mission Road between 7 p.m and 8:30 p.m.