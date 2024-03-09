Kamloops snow basin stands as Interior oasis in latest B.C. River Forecast Centre data

Photo: Castanet The South Thompson River in Kamloops last May.

The Kamloops area's snowpack is the second highest in B.C., according to the latest data from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

The South Thompson snowpack is currently listed at 90 per cent of its normal level for this time of year — the highest of all snow basin indices other than the Northwest, which borders Alaska. That area is sitting at 114 per cent of normal and is the only one in B.C. not below normal for this time of year.

Snow basins surrounding the South Thompson are sitting much lower, including the North Thompson (76 per cent of normal), Lower Thompson (70 per cent), Upper Columbia (70 per cent), West Kootenay (72 per cent). The Okanagan and Boundary basins below the South Thompson are a bit closer, but lower, at 80 and 87 per cent of normal.

All snow basins to the west of the basin are listed in the 60 per cent range and lower of normal as of March 1.

Across the South Interior region, the River Forecast centre is anticipating that warmer temperature will continue to push lower snow accumulation over the next few weeks with an early snowmelt.

More precipitation in South Thompson

David Campbell, head of the B.C. River Forecast Centre, said part of the reason the South Thompson basin is higher is due to a “southernly component to the precipitation” that’s fallen on the province.

He also said some of the low snowpacks seen to the west and south of the South Thompson are a result of warm temperatures melting quite a bit of snow, whereas that same degree of impact was not seen through the Thompson region.

According to the River Forecast Centre's March 1 report, a dry start to February hindered snow accumulation across the province. However, a strong storm cycle late in the month significantly boosted snowpacks in many areas, with wetter than normal conditions — greater than 125 per cent of normal precipitation — seen in the Southern Interior areas of Kamloops, Kelowna and Penticton.

When comparing the Feb. 1 and March 1 snow basin indices, the South Thompson, which already had one of the more robust snowpacks last month, received one of the largest increases, rising nine percentage points from 81 per cent to 90 per cent of normal.

The neighbouring North Thompson rose three points to 76 per cent.

Drought conditions could be less than other areas

Provincially, B.C. is seeing its second lowest snowpack levels on record at 66 per cent of normal on average.

The below normal snowpacks are indicating a reduced risk of flooding around the province this spring, but those conditions, combined with warm seasonal weather forecasts have created an elevated drought hazard, according to the River Forecast Centre.

Campbell said for the South Thompson, the near normal snowpack creates less drought risk and a more seasonal flood risk.

“We're in a little bit of a sweet spot, I think, in the South Thompson where we’re not quite seeing that degree of low snowpack, but it's not so high that we're seeing elevated flood risks,” Campbell said.

However, Campbell noted, the River Forecast Centre does not capture well in its observations the low and mid-level snow accumulations.

He said he anticipates that, given the warm temperatures this winter, those snow levels around the South Thompson basin to be a bit less than expected.

“That could mean that some of the drought hazards are maybe a little bit more elevated than just that 90 per of normal number might suggest,” Campbell said.

He cautioned that valley bottoms and smaller creeks and tributaries off the South Thompson may be more at risk of low flows and peaks flows over the next few months.