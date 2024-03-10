Desert City Games opens storefront, welcomes Kamloops gaming enthusiasts

Photo: Tiffany Christianson Photography / Venture Kamloops Venture Kamloops announced Desert City Games has opened its doors on the North Shore. Nicole Bruce of Venture Kamloops, store owners Cole Sutherland and Rory Paynter, and Venture Kamloops' Cole Weber are pictured at the shop, located on Leigh Road on the North Shore.

A new gaming shop on the North Shore aims to create a community hub for tabletop game enthusiasts, trading card collectors and events.

In a news release, Venture Kamloops announced its newest Accelerate participant, Desert City Games, has opened its doors at 171 Leigh Rd.

Owners Cole Sutherland and Rory Paynter said in a statement they have been “thrilled” by the support from the community since the store’s initial opening. Desert City Games had a soft launch in early January.

“Our vision was to establish a welcoming space for people of all ages to come together, enjoy games and share their passion,” the owners said.

“Seeing our dream materialize and watching the community’s enthusiastic engagement with our store has been incredibly fulfilling.”

The shop offers an interactive environment designed for gaming enthusiasts to engage with tabletop and card games. Along with providing a space for game play, customers can find an extensive collection of games and collectibles.

Venture Kamloops said Desert City Games is more than a retail store, aiming to foster social connections and promoting gaming culture in the Tournament Capital.

“The opening of Desert City Games enriches our local economy and provides a distinctive entertainment venue on the North Shore,” said Nicole Bruce, Venture Kamloops economic development manager, in a statement.

“It’s been remarkable to witness Cole and Rory leverage their extensive gaming expertise and passion into launching this exceptional new venture.”