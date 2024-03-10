NSBIA collecting socks, pyjamas for Kamloops women and children in need

Photo: Pexels / Aljona Ovtsinnikova

The North Shore Business Improvement Association is aiming to gather as many sets of cozy socks and pyjamas as it can to help Kamloops women and children in need.

Patti Phillips, NSBIA marketing director, said the annual clothing drive is organized around Easter to benefit the Emerald House women’s shelter.

“When the women — and [they] often have children with them — when they walk in the door, the first thing that you see is there's a box, and in the box is pyjamas and socks,” Phillips said.

“Each woman and child as they come in, they give them pyjamas and socks. So they go through them really quickly.”

Phillips said the NSBIA is collecting new pyjamas and socks in all sizes for women, and for kids who range in age from toddlers to mid-teens. The NSBIA is also accepting monetary donations which will be used to purchase the clothing items.

Those with donations can drop them off at the NSBIA office at 115 Tranquille Rd. People are encouraged to call the office at 250-376-2411 before dropping by, as staff are sometimes out and about.

Donations will be collected until March 27, when they will be delivered to the shelter.