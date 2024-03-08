Large prescribed burn planned next week for grasslands north of Merritt

Photo: BCWS

Smoke may be visible to Nicola Valley residents as the BC Wildfire Service intends to take up a prescribed burn 33 kilometres northeast of Merritt next week.

The BCWS, in partnership with the Upper Nicola Band and Upper Nicola Fire Department, will be conducting the 314-hectare burn starting March 11 until mid-April — or until the grassland is too green to burn.

The work will be dependent on local weather and venting conditions, and burning will not be done unless conditions are favourable, the BCWS stated in a press release.

BCWS said smoke may be visible to residents in the Douglas Lake area.

The goal of the prescribed burn is to reduce build-up of dead grass, and promote the growth of traditional foods. The project also aims to support community protection through the removal of fire fuels while providing cross-training opportunities for the band fire department and BCWS.