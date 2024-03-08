Kamloops committee reviews proposed zoning changes to boost housing density

Photo: Castanet Construction underway on the City Gardens development in downtown Kamloops. Council's committee of the whole got a look at proposed zoning changes necessary under provincial legislation which, when approved, will allow for more housing density throughout the city.

Kamloops council members got a look at proposed changes to the city’s Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw Tuesday, intended to allow for more housing density throughout the city.

The proposed changes are coming forward as a result of new provincial legislation aimed at increasing housing supply in municipalities across B.C.

As per the province, local governments must designate transit-oriented areas — places near transit exchanges where municipalities must allow for a certain amount of residential density. Local governments must also change bylaws to allow more homes to be built on lots which may have previously only been zoned for a single-family residence.

The proposed changes were discussed during Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting. Some councillors, including Coun. Bill Sarai, expressed concerns about the impact of increasing density on the city’s infrastructure.

“When we look at our neighbourhoods that we're going to allow the densification to increase, are we confident that the infrastructure we have below the ground is adequate moving forward?” Sarai said.

He said he also hoped BC Hydro would be able to present before council to address its capacity to deliver power under increasing demand.

Stephen Bentley, City of Kamloops community planning manager, said the city was confident in the “immediate short-term” that it has the infrastructure in place.

“What this is going to do as we get more and more four-plexes throughout the city, is it's going to have an incremental impact on our infrastructure. So it may accelerate the need at which we need to update it but we already have a program of updating water and such,” Bentley said.

“With respect to BC Hydro, I can't really speak to that. We can say we are doing basically what we're being told to, and I would suspect that the situation will be similar with BC Hydro, that there's going to be an incremental impact that we're going to have to look at as development unfolds.”

Meeting requirements for transit areas, multi-unit housing

The proposed OCP changes would see sites around the Lansdowne transit exchange, North Shore transit exchange and Thompson Rivers University transit exchange identified as transit-oriented areas.

“A local government cannot use a zoning power to prohibit or restrict density or building size set out in the regulations in relation to land that is zoned to permit residential use,” a staff report said.

As per legislation, residential buildings will be permitted up to 10 storeys within 200 metres of the exchange, and up to six storeys between 201 and 400 metres of the exchange.

Where minimum densities and heights aren’t already allowed, staff proposed that properties in transit-oriented areas be rezoned on an application basis. This would ensure any servicing or other technical issues are addressed before development occurs.

Provincial legislation also requires the city to exempt residential development in transit-oriented areas from off-street parking requirements, with the exception of accessible parking.

To address small-scale, multi-unit housing requirements, staff are proposing changing the city’s zoning bylaw to allow up to three units on residential lots serviced by municipal water and sewer infrastructure. Up to four units will be permitted on larger lots.

For lots not serviced by municipal water or sewer, one secondary suite or dwelling unit will be allowed on most lots.

“It should be noted that the maximum density allowed by zoning may not be achievable in all cases,” the staff report said, citing constraints such as topography, geotechnical hazard areas, and the flood plain.

“Additionally, all development must comply with the BC Building Code and be built within servicing constraints.”

The committee of the whole voted in favour of authorizing staff to conduct community engagements on the proposed OCP and zoning bylaw amendments. Following public input, a report will be brought forward to council at a future meeting.

The full report on proposed zoning changes can be found in Tuesday's meeting agenda.