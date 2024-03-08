Kamloops-area pasta attacker fails in bid to have judge cancel probation before it begins

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops-area man who avoided jail after seriously injuring his wife by throwing hot pasta onto her during an argument has failed in his bid to have his 27 months of probation cancelled before they begin.

Erik William Poole, 68, was in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday asking a judge to delete or shorten his term of probation.

Poole pleaded guilty last summer to one count of assault causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to a nine-month conditional sentence order — house arrest — to be followed by 27 months of probation. The nine months end on March 22, when the probation is slated to kick in.

At his sentencing in June, court heard Poole’s wife was left with lasting and painful burns that will likely require surgery to repair.

Poole and his wife of 37 years were arguing in their Ashcroft home on March 25, 2022, when things became violent. Poole threw a hot pan of spaghetti, pasta sauce and cheese onto his wife’s leg, causing second-degree burns.

The woman was described in June as still being in pain and consulting with a doctor on a potential skin graft procedure.

Poole represented himself in court Thursdsy, asking Judge Ray Phillips to cancel his probation.

“I argue it’s absolutely unnecessary,” Poole said.

“That’s your opinion,” the judge replied.

Poole claimed there was never a hint of violence in his marriage prior to the day of the pasta incident, but Phillips and Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio told him that doesn't matter when it comes to his sentence.

Potestio said the sentence was a joint submission — meaning Poole and his lawyer would have agreed on the terms before it was imposed.

“Mr. Poole had the assistance of counsel,” he said. “And the intent was to essentially put in place a no contact for the victim for the maximum amount allowable.”

Potestio opposed Poole’s application and said the victim is still afraid of him. He said the probation order was put in place to stop him from having any contact with her.

“The probation order is going to ensure that because he’s going to have it hanging over him that if he does contact her contrary to her wishes, he’s facing potential for breach,” he said.

“That’s what he agreed to as part of the joint submission when he was sentenced.”

Phillips denied Poole’s application.